Mark Drakeford recently spoke after the UK Government announced that Rt Hon Baroness Heather Hallett had been appointed to lead the UK-wide Covid-19 inquiry.
The First Minister of Wales said about the appointment: “I am pleased that Baroness Hallett has been appointed to lead the UK-wide Covid-19 public inquiry.
“I have long argued the importance of this being a judge-led inquiry and Baroness Hallett has extensive experience of dealing with high profile, sensitive and complex inquiries, including within a devolved context.
“This understanding of devolution is important if the inquiry is to fully scrutinise the decisions and actions taken by the Welsh Government and other Welsh public services in response to the pandemic.
“I am also pleased that the UK Government has confirmed that Welsh Ministers will be involved in setting and agreeing the terms of reference for the inquiry.
“The pandemic has been – and continues to be - one of the most difficult periods this country has ever faced. The appointment of Baroness Hallett will ensure the inquiry is handled sensitively and families who have lost loved ones are able to receive answers to the questions they have been asking.”
