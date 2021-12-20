The Met Office is forecasting an improved outlook for Christmas compared to the storms of recent weeks.

The UK has been hit by Storm Arwen and Storm Barra over the last month, bringing issues on the roads, and power cuts for many.

Snow flurries also arrived in December as Storm Barra came in from the west, though it was joined by winds of up to 86mph in some places.

But The Met Office’s long-range forecast promises a calmer Christmas for us all.

Will Pembrokeshire see a White Christmas?





This is what The Met Office expects between now and December 28: “At the start of this period it will be settled and predominantly dry with large amounts of cloud, though cloud may well be thick enough for the odd spot of drizzle at times.

“In general, cloud amounts will tend to reduce with time, with a corresponding increase in the risk of overnight fog and frost, which may be slow to clear by day in some areas.

“There will be a slight chance of rain at times in the far north and northwest, with some stronger winds here.

“Temperatures will generally be near average, and locally mild in the north, but perhaps rather cold at times in the south and feeling chilly where any fog persists.”

What are the odds of a White Christmas in Pembrokeshire?





Bookmakers Paddy Power are offering 8/1 on there being snow falling at Cardiff Airport on Christmas Day.