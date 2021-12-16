POLICE were called to an incident following concerns for the welfare of an individual.
The incident occured this morning, Thursday, December 16 at Freemans Way, Haverfordwest.
A statement from Dyfed-Powys said: “Police attended Freemans Way, Haverfordwest this morning, Thursday, December 16, following concerns raised for the safety and welfare of an individual.
"The individual is safe and well.”
Reports say that traffic in the area has returned to normal.
