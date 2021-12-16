Following the successful programme earlier this year, ‘Summer of Fun,’ Pembrokeshire Leisure has announced the activities for its new ‘Winter of Wellbeing’ 2022 Welsh Government programme.
The programme will take place in January, with many free activities to keep the people of Pembrokeshire active in the cold winter months.
Pembrokeshire Leisure will work in partnership with Sport Pembrokeshire, social services, youth services and Dyfed Powys Police within the initiative.
All activities in the programme can be viewed at https://pembrokeshireleisure.co.uk/schemes/winter-of-wellbeing/
Kelly John, strategic and operational play officer for Pembrokeshire said: “We are excited to collaborate with the Welsh Government Winter of Wellbeing initiative in Pembrokeshire and look to continue to support children and young people’s mental health and wellbeing by creating opportunity for them to stay active and have fun.”
The deputy minister for social services, Julie Morgan added: “We all want to build on the success of the Summer of Fun and continue to provide support for children and young people in Pembrokeshire.
“Play is an important way we can help our young people develop their skills to strengthen their social, emotional and physical wellbeing.”
