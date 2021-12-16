Fishguard’s famous New Year’s Eve Street party has been cancelled for the second year running, as the Omnicron variant of coronavirus continues to spread in Wales.

The party, which attracts thousands of revellers from all over the UK and beyond and is regularly featured among the UK’s top ten, was due to feature tribute act This Is Queen, as well as support from popular local band Honey Fungus and activities for kids in the town hall.

However, the organisers announced yesterday evening that the party will not go ahead.

“It is with very heavy hearts, disappointment and frustration that the New Year’s Eve committee must announce this evening that this year's NYE party will be cancelled,” they said.

“It has been a very difficult decision to make after almost a year of organising, with new legislation and requirements to take on board. But sadly, with the threat of this new Covid variant increasing significantly, it's a risk we cannot take in our community. Health and safety must come first.”

The organisers said that they depended on an army of professionals, from security to first aiders, entertainers, stewards and volunteers.

“Unfortunately, the impact of Covid has rocked the foundations,” they said. “And not knowing what's ahead by December 31 is a major worry.”

The organisers have said they are committed to keeping the event going and will be back next year for the ‘party of parties’.

This year’s raffle and 200 draw will still go ahead and will be drawn on December 31 via Facebook.

Anybody who purchased their wristbands online will have their money reimbursed, £4 will be returned with £1 kept as a raffle ticket, the raffle number is on the wristband.

Anyone who purchased wristbands locally in Cresswell's or The Coffee Shop can return your wristbands for a refund or purchase raffle instead.

Pepo can still buy raffle tickets or 200 club tickets to help fund next year’s event via the NYE party website or locally.

“We want to take the opportunity to thank all local business for their support this year,” said the organisers.

“We know they are just as disappointed as we are.Thank you to The Royal Oak. JT Abergwaun Hotel, Popty, Shamrocks Bar, Ffwrn, Pizza Point, Fishguard Arms and the town hall."

“Also, a big thanks to you the public for your support and understanding.

Stay safe we shall see you again next year.”