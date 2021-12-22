Established in 1998, Direct Nursing Services has been operating successfully as a nursing agency throughout South and West Wales and is a major provider of agency nurses and healthcare support workers.

Our success begins with a rigorous recruitment process that ensures every DNS agency worker has the most appropriate, recent and relevant experience for the field in which they wish to practice.

Being a local agency, we aim to provide continuity of staff wherever possible. We successfully support over 200 clients across South Mid and West Wales and we have a proven track record of finding you the right staff at the last minute.

Our nurses and carers are provided with round-the-clock support from our experienced and specialist recruitment and clinical team, and we provide an out-of-hours service that runs 24 hours, 7 days a week as standard.

We are South Wales's premier Nursing Agency specialising in the provision of qualified nurses and experienced healthcare support workers to Major NHS trusts, Private Hospitals, Local Authority and Private Nursing Homes, Mental Health and Learning Difficulty Units, Prisons, Social Services, Industry, Doctors Surgeries and many more.

In addition to providing gainful and well-paid employment to Nurses and Support Workers we have gained a reputation for our high quality and helpful service.

We also provide up-to-the minute Training Courses for Trained Nurses and Health Care Assistants.

New courses are constantly being designed to add to our portfolio of learning aids.

We successfully support over 200 clients across Wales, and we have a proven track record of finding the right staff at the last minute.

Direct Nursing Services has a digital technology telephone system upon which calls may be recorded for training and monitoring.

Being a local agency, we aim to provide continuity of staff whenever possible.

Our nurses and carers are provided with round-the-clock support from our experienced and specialist recruitment and clinical team, and we provide an out-of-hours service that runs 24 hours, 7 days a week as standard.

We currently have 5,792 qualified vacancies and 1,177 care vacancies to fill. So, there are plenty of opportunities at DNS for new members to immediately begin to receive work.

Why not register with us today to being your application process and enjoy better rates of pay and flexible working hours with a variety of different clients.

Direct Nursing Services would like to wish everyone a Very Merry Christmas and a happy and safe New Year.

Hoffai Gwasanaethau Nyrsio Uniongyrchol ddymuno Nadolig Llawen Iawn a Blwyddyn Newydd dda a diogel i bawb.