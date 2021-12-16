A local Senedd member is pleased after it was announced that EE is to upgrade 4G coverage in more than 25 rural locations across Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire by June 2024.
Senedd member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, Samuel Kurtz, has spoken about how the announcement is ‘yet another major step forward.’
The project is part of the Shared Rural Network programme, which aims to extend 4G coverage to 95 per cent of the UK by 2025.
Samuel Kurtz MS said: “This is yet another major step forward in eradicating internet and mobile phone signal inequality once and for all, especially in Carmarthen West & South Pembrokeshire.
“Local residents and businesses are rightly frustrated about the current provision of connectivity in our region, that’s why this joint deal between the UK Government and a whole host of mobile firms is vital in bringing fast and reliable 4G mobile coverage to rural Wales.
“These plans will ensure that almost everyone can look forward to sweeping coverage of fast and reliable 4G connection, injecting the next generation of gigabyte broadband technology directly into our homes and workplaces.
“There’s still more to do, but this is certainly a positive step forward. This will take time, but we’re well on our way to achieving digital equality for West Wales.”
