Staff at Tenby Leisure Centre, which is being used as a mass vaccination centre, were verbally abused yesterday when people turned up out of hours, expecting to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.
The staff at the leisure centre received the verbal abuse when they told the members of the public arriving that it was closed.
Currently, the leisure centre on Marsh Road is open for drop-ins for a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine between 10am and 6pm on the following days in December:
- Friday, December 17, to Sunday, December 19
- Tuesday, December 21, to Thursday, December 23
- Tuesday, December 28, to Thursday, December 30
The mass vaccination centre will be closed on the weekends of Friday, December 24 to Sunday, December 26, and Friday, December 31, to Sunday, January 2
A spokesperson from Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “Verbal abuse or aggression towards any centre staff or volunteers will not be tolerated. This includes staff working in other roles in buildings used as centres.
“We are incredibly grateful for the support of partners in using their facilities as we know this can impact staff when there is high demand for the vaccine.
“Always check opening times by visiting our website before travelling.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.