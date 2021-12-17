Hywel Dda University Health Board has stated the opening times of mass vaccination centres across west Wales, and those who are eligible for receiving doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.
Those eligible to drop-in to centres for booster vaccinations are:
- Anyone who had their second or third primary dose 13 or more weeks ago and aged 50 and over, or aged 16 and over and works in a care home or frontline health or social care
- Unpaid carers
- Anyone considered at risk of Covid-19
- Anyone who lives with someone who is immunosuppressed
Vaccinations centres (except for Cwm Cou) are also prioritising first and second doses, with first doses available for anyone aged 12 and over.
Second doses are available for anybody aged 16 or over with a first dose at least eight weeks prior, while 12- to 15-year-olds are asked to wait for an appointment or drop-in if it has been more than 12 weeks since their first dose.
Open vaccination centres for drop-ins include:
- Aberystwyth - Thomas Parry Library, SY23 3AS (closed December 24 to 26 and January 1. Open until 4pm on Monday, December 27)
- Carmarthen (walk-in) - Y Gamfa Wen, SA31 3EP (closed December 24 to 26, closing on December 31 at 2.30pm and closed January 1)
- Carmarthen (drive through – over 16s only) - United Counties Showground, SA33 5DR (closed December 24 to 27, December 31 and January 1)
- Haverfordwest - Pembrokeshire Archives, SA61 2PE (closed December 24 to 26 and January 1. Closes 2.30pm on December 27, 30 and 31)
- Llanelli - Unit 2a, Dafen Industrial Estate, SA14 8QW (closes at 5pm on December 18 and at 4.30pm on December 27 and 30. Closed December 24 to 26, December 31 and January 1)
Tenby MVC (Tenby Leisure Centre, SA70 8EJ) will be open for drop-ins between 10am and 6pm on the following days:
- Friday 17 to Sunday 19 December
- Tuesday 21 to Thursday 23 December
- Tuesday 28 to Thursday 30 December
- Closed between December 24 to 26 and December 31 to January 2
Meanwhile, Cwm Cou MVC (Ysgol Trewen, SA38 9PE) is offering scheduled appointments only, due to social distancing and traffic management safety issues.
