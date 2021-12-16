Pupils at a Pembrokeshire school have been spreading Christmas joy this festive period by singing virtually to care homes throughout the county.
Pupils at Neyland Community School connected via Microsoft Teams to three care homes across Pembrokeshire, giving Christmas cheer to residents and workers.
Aged from the Foundation Phase to Year Six, the singing was well-received by residents, many of whom were grandparents of the tuneful pupils.
The Foundation Phase pupils sang to Ashdale Care Home in Pembroke, while Years Three and Four entertained Williamston House Care Home in Houghton and Years Five and Six sang to The Belvedere Care Home in Tenby.
Headteacher Clare Hewitt said: "We were very proud of the children who sang beautifully and it really did spread some joy."
