The Works has revealed its top 10 most in-demand Christmas gifts this year, and there's something for everyone on the list.

The gift guide is a real bargain with everything under £25 and available to buy online.

The Works has a super handy loyalty scheme, The Together card programme, which earns you five points for every full £1 spent.

Every three months your points are converted into Rewards Vouchers which can be spent in-store or online - what's not to like!

From games to books and Christmas crafts, there's definitely something for everyone in the family.

Everything is available to buy online from The Works.

The Works top 10 most in-demand Christmas Gifts

Best of Christmas Logo Game - £10

The Best of Christmas is a LOGO style family game for a festive flash of fun this Christmas.

As teams answer the LOGO style question cards - including picture cards, theme cards and potluck - they hang their decorations on the tree.

24 picture books for £24

This is the collection of great quality seasonal books, grouped together to not only give you amazing value, but keep bedtime reading imaginative and magical.

Join Santa, the Magical Snowman, the Brave Little Penguin and many more for amazing adventures in this spectacular Christmas bundle of joy that is sure to have your little ones feeling festive during story-time this year!

Fidget Fun Box - £10

Relax, de-stress and let your kids have lots of super satisfying fun with this fantastic Fidget Fun Box – a must-have gift for fidgety fingers!

Packed full of super addictive games and gadgets from popping fidget games, to an infinity cube - this is the perfect way to keep little minds focused and hands busy.

Christmas Eve Box - £4

Get crafty this festive season and create a very special Christmas Eve Box to gift to a loved one. This large wooden box is the ideal choice – giving you lots of space on the outside for a bit of personalisation and plenty of room for presents on the inside.

Disney Storybook Collection Advent Calendar - £8

What better way to countdown to the big day than with 24 storybooks from the fantastic Disney collection?

From pretty princesses, superheroes, and pups, right through to talking cars – there are plenty of wonderful stories to choose from to make the festive season even more magical for your mini-me.

Billy Connelly Book - £12.50

Know a book lover looking for the perfect Christmas read? Your present is about to become their all-time favourite.

This fascinating autobiography by Billy Connelly will go down well by the fire, with a mulled wine, and a tub of chocolates.

Crystal Creations – Snow Leopard Edition - £7 (2 for £10)

Give the gift of Christmas crafts this festive season with this Crystal Creations – Snow Leopard edition.

With over 3500 crystals, 12 vivid colours and a designer crystal stylus, this is the ideal gift for crafters looking for a new pretty project.

Disney Christmas Crafts - £10

If the little one in your life is always looking for ways to let their creative flair shine this gift is for them.

This Disney Christmas Crafts set features over 30 craft items plus over 15 craft ideas.

The Gruffalo Activity Case - £7

This has colouring sheets, activity books, and colouring books, packed with puzzles and activities, sure to provide hours of fun over the festive season and beyond.

Let’s Visit Santa 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle - £10

This Santa-inspired puzzle may even be a present you get to use yourself as your loved one will most likely call for some backup to complete it.