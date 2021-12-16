Cath Kidston has dropped the third and final chapter of its limited-edition Harry Potter collection, and just in time for Christmas too!
The retailer, known for its vintage and floral themed products, has done collaborations like this before, such as with Disney back in 2017.
In this current range you can purchase a variety of items including bags, pyjamas, tea towels, notebooks, water bottles; everything you need and more for the Harry Potter fans in your life!
Harry Potter x Cath Kidston
In the range you can pick up the adorable kids Harry Potter Honeydukes Long Sleeve Jersey PJs for ages 1 through to 10.
They’re just £26.99 and can be bought here.
You can also get your hands on the Harry Potter Book Bag Novelty Lunch Bag for £25. It comes in a red colour with a hand-painted placement design and built-in foil lining for freshness.
The Harry Potter Hedwig & Blossoms Foldaway Overnight Bag comes in a beautiful pattern consisting of Hedwig against a dark sky backdrop.
It’s £60 and can be bought here.
Shop the whole Harry Potter x Cath Kidston collection on the website
