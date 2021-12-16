An inquest has been opened into the death of a teenager in a Pembrokeshire children’s home.
Pembrokeshire coroner, Paul Bennet, heard that police were called to Upper House in Solva at 10.50am on June 9 this year, following reports that a 16-year-old boy had died.
Officers formally identified the teenager as Luke Evans.
The inquest heard that a multi-agency investigation was opened in June and was currently ongoing. Mr Bennet said that he understood that investigations would conclude in April next year.
He acknowledged that it was difficult for the family, who were present by video link, for the inquest to be delayed but reassured them that it was necessary for the production of all the evidence he would need to reach a conclusion.
“Until these enquiries are concluded it is unlikely that I will be able to make substantive progress,” he said.
He adjourned the inquest until May 26, 2022, saying that if information became available before that date, he would look at the possibility of advancing the date of the next hearing.
