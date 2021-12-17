A Narberth woman has won the inaugural TSW Apprentice of the Year Award, finishing her qualifications five months ahead of schedule.
Yvonne Watson, deputy manager of Narberth-based Birribi, completed her Level 5 Diploma in Leadership for Health and Social Care Services (Children and Young People’s Advanced Practice) with TSW, helping her towards winning the award.
Birribi is a therapeutic residential care setting, where Yvonne joined during the Covid-19 pandemic to kickstart her apprenticeship.
Yvonne said after her victory: "I have felt extremely well supported by Birribi as my employers. They’ve been nothing short of fantastic.
“It’s also been great to get calls and emails from them to say well done, as I’ve progressed on my journey, it’s great that they are genuinely pleased with my personal achievements."
