PEMBROKESHIRE mental health charity Mind will be open on Christmas Day.
The charity, located in Haverfordwest, has released its opening times during the festive period confirming their doors will be open on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
The charity invited anyone who is feeling stressed or lonely during this period to contact them.
The charity said:
"If you're feeling stressed, low or lonely we're here for you with a warm welcome, listening ear and top-class mental health advice.
"If you’d like to join us Christmas day, or any other day of the year pop in to our home at 2 Perrots Road, Haverfordwest, SA61 2HD, or give us a call on 07976 815 967 to book an appointment.
"Looking forward to meeting you."
The charity is open Monday to Friday 10am to noon, Saturday and Sunday 10am to12:30pm, Christmas and Boxing Day with festive brunch 10am to 12:30pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.