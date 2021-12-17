Bookings are now being taken for the upcoming Tŷ Hotel on Milford Waterfront, which is set to open in spring 2022.
The bookings on the Celtic Collection website are starting from April 8, 2022, onwards for overnight stays at the 100-bedroom hotel in the centre of Milford Haven.
Only weeks after the first CGI images were shown of what the hotel will look like, along with several job opportunities arising, this is the next step for the Celtic Collection getting closer towards opening the Pembrokeshire-based facility.
To view availability and book a room for the future, visit https://www.ty-hotels.com/destinations/milford-waterfront/
