A rescue dog found on a Welsh puppy farm in west Wales has found her forever home in time for Christmas after having her life turned around by RSPCA Cymru.
Gigi was one of more than 200 dogs found and rescued from the premises of a west Wales-based unlicenced breeder.
The 11-month-old Labrador was ‘grossly overweight’ when she was found with more than 200 breeding bitches, stud dogs and newborn puppies.
After the subsequent investigation, 66 dogs came into the care of the RSPCA rehoming centres, with Gigi heading to Swansea.
Several of the dogs who arrived were found to have an intestinal infection with weeks of treatment needed.
Jack Davies, an animal care assistant in Swansea, said:
“Gigi was very overweight and we suspect she was probably being fattened up to breed from. She could only manage very short walks at first and then she’d just lie down absolutely exhausted.
“With the right food and daily exercise, the weight has come off fairly quickly and she’s a much healthier size now."
RSPCA inspector Holly Brown added: “It’s wonderful to see how Gigi’s life has been completely transformed.
“This Christmas she’s in a wonderful home, surrounded by people who are going to care for her and put her needs first, just the way it should be.”
