An inquest has been opened into the death of a woman in a house fire in Haverfordwest earlier this year.
HM Coroner for Pembrokeshire, Paul Bennett, heard that firefighters were called to a property in Siskin Close, Haverfordwest at 10.44pm on April 19 this year.
They recovered the body of a woman, formally identified as 46-year-old Marie Bellingham.
The inquest heard that an investigation involving police, the fire service and specialist investigators had been opened and was ongoing.
Mr Bennet adjourned the inquest until May 26 next year, subject to the provision of the relevant investigatory evidence. He said that if that evidence was available at an earlier date he would look at reconsidering matters at an earlier opportunity.
The coroner offered his sincere condolences to Ms Bellingham’s family.
