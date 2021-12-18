A carol service is taking place at sunset this weekend in Milford Haven, with all welcome to attend outside a Hubberston-based church.
‘Sunset Carols’ will be taking place outside St David's Church in Hubberston at 3pm on the afternoon of Sunday, December 19.
The service is welcome for all to attend, with mince pies available for all those who turn up to participate.
The service is supported by Gelliswick Community Choir, as well as Hakin and Hubberston Men’s Shed.
