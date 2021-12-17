A MAN from Letterston has been fined for speeding.

On May 5, along the A40 by the Nantyci Showground, Carmarthen, 33-year-old Paul Michael Lloyd was adjudged to exceed the 60mph speed limit.

Lloyd, of Haverfordwest Road, was lasered going at 73mph Ford Transit.

He was found guilty under the single justice procedure on November 1.

Absent from court, Lloyd was sentanced at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on December 15.

He was fined £76 and his licence was endorsed with three points.

Lloyd will also pay a surcharge of £34 and costs of £110.

He has until January 12 to pay the outstanding debt.