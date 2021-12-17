A CASE of driving without a licence and driving without insurance has been adjourned after the defendant's plea was not accepted, as it had been written by his mother.
Martin Crout, of Cleddau Avenue, Neyland, is alleged to have riden a battery powered bicycle along the town's high street without a licence or a policy of insurance.
The alleged offence took place on August 7.
The case was adjourned at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on December 15 after the court wanted clarification of 24-year-old Crout's plea, which was originally sent in via a letter from his mother.
The court noted the letter indicated a not guilty plea could be submitted.
The case was adjourned and will be reopened at the court on January 12.
