We want your pets to have their five minutes of festive fame by sending in pictures of them getting into the Christmas spirit.
Rachael Jones has got the ball rolling by sending in this picture of her beautiful dachshunds waiting for Santa.
Upload your pets' pictures through the simple form below:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.