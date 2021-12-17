British Airways has launched its January sale and we can't wait to jet off for less in 2022.

The airline is offering customers discounts on its flights and holiday packages when they book before January 25 2022.

Travellers can get a head start on savings on both short and long haul flights next year.

As part of the deal, customers can enjoy flexible booking through the airline's Book With Confidence policy as long as the initial booking date is before August 31 2022.

Venice. Credit: British Airways

Claire Bentley, Managing Director of British Airways Holidays, said: “We’ve had lots of ups and downs over the last two years and, from the patterns we’ve seen in website traffic, we know that our customers are eager to make up for lost time in 2022.

"This is our biggest sale of the year with the widest range of destinations and travel dates, so whether it’s a dream holiday or a reunion with loved ones, there’s something for everyone. We are here to help people get back to the travel they know and love.”

Whether you're looking for a last-minute getaway or you want to make 2022 your best year yet, we've put together a list of some of British Airways' best deals so that the planning can get underway.

The best deals in British Airways' January sale

Barbados. Credit: British Airways

New York

British Airways Holidays is offering three nights at the 3* Row NYC from £439pp as part of its January sale.

This amazing inclusive deal is available on selected dates from January 1 to February 28 2022.

The package includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport as well as 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation.

You need to book by January 25 2022 via the British Airways website.

Barbados

Fly away to Barbados for seven nights at the 3* All Seasons Resort from £549pp.

The inclusive package is available on selected dates between September 1 to September 30 2022 inclusive.

The incredible deal includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport as well as 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation.

Book by January 25 2022 for a getaway to Barbados for less via the British Airways website.

Dubai

Spend an incredible three nights at the 4* Hilton Garden Inn Dubai Mall Of The Emirates from £339pp.

The inclusive holiday is available on selected dates between September 1 to September 30, 2022.

The package includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation.

To take advantage of this fantastic saving, book by January 25 2022 via the British Airways website.

Corfu

Enjoy seven nights at the 3* Bruskos Hotel in Corfu for £199pp.

Look forward to an October getaway by saving some cash on the all-inclusive deal valid between October 1 to 31 2022.

The holiday features economy (Euro Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation.

Save yourself some cash and treat yourself to some fun by booking by January 25 2022 via the British Airways website.

Venice

If you're looking to lounge away in a European city in 2022, book yourself two nights at the 4* Le Boulevard Hotel from £119pp in Venice.

The discount is available on selected dates between March 1 to March 31 2022 inclusive.

The incredible deal includes economy (Euro Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport as well as 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation with breakfast.

Book by January 25 2022 via the British Airways website to make the most of this amazing saving.