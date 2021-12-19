Pembrokeshire County Council has announced that there will be three classes in the first quarter of 2022 for ‘mature drivers.’
The Mature Driver Course is open to anybody aged 65 and over who wishes to be able to drive safely for longer.
The dates of the courses are:
- Wednesday, January 19
- Wednesday, February 9
- Wednesday, March 9
To book onto the free day-long course, email road.safety@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or telephone 01437 775144 to register your interest
