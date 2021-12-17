During a recent special meeting which took place between Neyland Town Council, the budget was agreed for 2022-23.
The members of the town council agreed to increase the annual precept by £2 per household, to £68.50 per household per year (Band D), which would bring in £94,436.00 to the council.
Mayor of Neyland, Cllr Simon Hancock, said after the meeting:
“The council are mindful of the pressures on household budgets, especially energy costs, so a three per cent increase, or 4p a week, is modest.
“I am sure the residents of Neyland appreciate they have a very proactive council which will be delivering a skate park on Brunel Quay and community gardens/allotments near the playpark.
“We also help to fund public conveniences, green spaces youth services a community grant programme as well as Christmas festivities and other public events.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment