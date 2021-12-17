POLICE have arrested a man in connection with the death of woman in Pembroke.
Police said they discovered the body at Pembroke Mill Pond early this morning.
In a statement the police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the death of a woman discovered at Pembroke Mill Pond shortly after 4am on Friday, December 17.
"A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with her death.
"Police are not looking for anyone else as part of their investigation, which is continuing.”
