The recording of a 30-minute talk given last weekend on the history of Pembroke Dock and one of its former mayors in now available to watch on YouTube.
The talk, entitled ‘William Nevin and the Story of Pembroke Dock – 1900-1960’ marked the anniversary of the opening of Pater Hall, on December 11, 1957.
The talk was given by William’s grandson Michael; who talked through the history of the town through both world wars and the regeneration of the town in the late 1950s, with William Nevin as mayor.
To read more about the talk and the history of Pembroke Dock, former mayor Nevin and Pater Hall which the talk covered, visit https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19704173.historical-talk-pembrokeshire-towns-former-mayor/
To see the 30-minute recording of the talk, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DuJgmJuGl28&t=1356s
