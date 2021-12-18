A recent study has shown the chances of snowfall occurring in west Wales, as well as all other districts throughout the whole of the UK.
The study, conducted by NoDepositDaddy, analysed the chances of each area in the UK having snowfall occur on Christmas Day.
Ceredigion was the highest of the three west Wales counties, and fourth on the list for Wales, while ending up 112th in the UK, with a 52.04 per cent chance of snowfall this Christmas.
Pembrokeshire is the 11th most likely area to receive snowfall this Christmas in Wales (203rd in the UK), with a 35.01 per cent chance.
Meanwhile, Carmarthenshire was very low down on the list (334th out of 363) with just an 11.09 per cent chance of snowfall this Christmas Day.
Only Torfaen finished below Carmarthenshire on the list for Wales (0.69 per cent) finishing 355th on the list, while Rhondda Cynon Taf topped the Welsh list with 66.25 per cent.
