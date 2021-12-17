There have been 368 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area according to today’s figures (Friday, December 17).
The latest data from Public Health Wales shows there were 165 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 152 in Pembrokeshire and 51 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 52,635 – 29,605 in Carmarthenshire, 15,956 in Pembrokeshire and 7,074 in Ceredigion.
There were no new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now standing at 620 throughout the pandemic.
In total 3,129 new cases of coronavirus and three new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 549,702 cases and 6,504 deaths.
There have been 28,495 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,47 9,789 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,285,976 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,197,368 people and 45,469 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
