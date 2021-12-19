In his latest nostalgia column in the Western Telegraph, JEFF DUNN discusses old times, and Christmas past:

I've just heard from Noddy Holder that "It's CHREEESTMASSS!" so may I offer greetings and good wishes to all TRM readers, in this, my last column of the year.

To hopefully enhance your mulled wine, roasted chestnuts and mince pies here are just a few Milford memories, including some of my own, from Yuletides of yore. Firstly, a follow-up to last week's column, from Geoff Sizer.

"Hi Jeff...Loved the photos in this week's TRM. Some great Milfordians now no longer with us. George Edwards and, of course, my uncle David Adams to name just two. The teaser, I guess, would make him a barber, which, of course, leads us to another fine old gentleman, Frank Todaro. Best regards and Season's Greetings."

Thank you, Geoff.

Almost immediately came a Christmas coincidence, when this email arrived from Domenico Todaro, who, as well as knowing the teaser answer (no surprise there !) said:

"Hi Jeff..Just thought I'd remind everyone where we all got our Christmas toys for our children when they were young. We'd order them earlier in the year and pay into the Christmas club until we had enough to pay it all off by Christmas. No credit cards then..and no debts ! So many wonderful memories of Maisey and Ruby with the mother in the office taking the money, Dinky, their Down Syndrome sister who was always in the shop. Maisey's husband Ted looked like an old sea rover. Happy Xmas Jeff...keep it coming."

Thanks Dom, and thanks for this pic of Foster Powells shop.

In TRM Trawler Corner today is the "Arthur Harvey" LT 27. A steel sided trawler built in Rotterdam in 1960. 66 tons ; 66+' length. Landed at Milford from June 1978. Skippers..J Donovan ; F. Reynolds ; James Brodie.

From WW Guardian...6/1/1978: "A Milford Haven ocean tugmaster is investing £50,000 in re-modernising his trawler, the Arthur Harvey..."And if she does well, I hope to have two more like her," says 47 year old tug skipper Derek Sanders, now home on leave from the Middle East, where he commands a 3500 tug on long haul to the Far East and India.

Mr Sanders started his sea-going career as a deckie-learner on Milford trawlers 30 years ago. Although he has worked as an international tugmaster for the last 17 years, he admits.."My heart is always in Milford trawlers."

When he bought the trawler a few years ago, Mr Sanders named her "Arthur Harvey" as a tribute to the trawler skipper of that name who, he says, enabled him to get where he is today. "I went from deckie-learner to Mate whilst serving with him, and it was he who paid me to sit for my certificate. I can never forget what I owe him."

Nearly 8 years later, just before Xmas 1985, this was in the WW Guardian: "Mr Morgan Howells, Managing Director of the Milford Haven firm D.V. Howells & Son, confirmed this week that his company has purchased the "pocket trawler" "Arthur Harvey."

The trawler, formerly owned by two local men..Mr Derek Saunders and Mr Alan French, has been laid up in docks for some time...Mr Howells said.."I cannot say yet what use the vessel will be put to by my company, but she had been decommissioned as a fishing vessel and there are no foreseeable plans to return her to fishing."

The Xmas No.1 in 1978 was Boney M's.."Mary's Boy Child/Oh my Lord ;" and in 1985 it was Whitney Houston's.."Saving all my love for you." Going back in time a little further, here are a couple of bits of Milford yuletide trivia from 1939, the year war broke out:

1. The Liberal Club in Charles Street announced that all their members who were in the Services would each receive a ten bob note for Xmas. In Milford at that time the number of locals who were in the Forces were 250....I bet there was a queue down as far as the Astoria !

2. Milford was extremely busy with all sorts of shipping coming in and out of port, and shop tills were ringing like a convoy of ice cream vans in a best cornet competition !

One particular grocer, although delighted with the extra trade, found himself flummoxed by a Belgian fisherman, who's trawler was in dock. The Belgian could speak very little English but, with "Arkright" like perseverance, the shopkeeper, carefully following the foreign fisherman's mimes and gesticulations, successfully interpreted his requirements...except for one item.

As far as the grocer could tell, the Belgian wanted a jar of "Abyssinian Jam." The grocer racked his brains; other customers in the shop racked their brains. But none of their " little brain cells" were Hercule Poirot enough to solve the mystery.

Refusing to admit defeat, and not wanting to lose even one sale, the shopkeeper, in true "Arkright" fashion, sent for an interpreter. Fortunately, one was found very quickly, and, ten minutes later, the beaming Belgian left the shop laden with all he'd desired...including a jar of Golden Shred Marmalade !

There was no official record chart until 1952, but the most popular song at Xmas 1939 was "Hello Mr Kringle" by Kay Kyser and his Orchestra.

Our second, picturesque photo is from the final stages of the war..January 1945. Black Bridge. The whole of Pembrokeshire had been brought to a standstill, having suffered the worst snowstorm for 50 years.

During the blizzards there were 22 degrees of frost...and the River Cleddau froze over! And the most popular Xmas song that year was "It's been a long, long time," by Harry James and his Orchestra, with Kitty Kellen.

I was lucky to have been brought up in a close, loving family atmosphere, so my Xmas memories are predominantly happy ones....filled with food, fun, laughter and lots of music.

It was Xmas 1956 that the Dunn family first enjoyed the new phenomenon...television, my dad having bought a second hand set ( 9" screen) from our near neighbour, Stan Nichols, for ten bob.

So that year, as well as enjoying our usual wireless progs, we were able to gaze at the visual wonders on telly..which included : Billy Bunter of Greyfriars School ; The Lone Ranger ;

Lassie , and an episode from the Gene Autry western series. It's only in the last year or so that I learned that the "singing cowboy" had a huge Xmas hit in 1947 with the song "Here comes Santa Claus...right down Santa Claus Lane." And this week I've heard Elvis's version of the same song !

It was also in 1956 that my Crescent chum, the late Mike Walters, and I went carol singing on the Rath.

Mike with his guitar, me with my dad's harmonica. We must've sounded OK because one lady gave us a ten bob note...and another invited us in to play some more. I still reckon if it hadn't started pouring with rain, Mike and I were heading for millionaire status !

And by coincidence, the No.1 record in 1956 was Johnny Ray singing " Just walking in the rain."

My final photo is pure self indulgence. It's from 1977, when Boxing Days in Hakin's Waterloo Club were "epic" events, always included a huge sing-song, with me trying my best to lead the way. The No 1 that particular year was "Mull 'o Kintyre" by Paul McCartney & Wings.

Teaser time. Last week's ( How can a man who shaves several times a day still sport a long beard ?) The answer, as mentioned above, was he's a BARBER, as told to me by..Cynthia Edwards, Geoff Sizer, Margaret Jones, Dom Todaro, Les Haynes, Anne & Jets Llewellyn.

This year's final thought comes from Sophie Tucker. "The secret of longevity is to keep breathing ." That's all for 2021, hopefully I'll be back in the New Year, until then..have a peaceful, merry, musical Xmas...and please stay safe.