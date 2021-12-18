THE Police and crime commissioner (PCC) of Dyfed-Powys Police is urging residents to take part in a survey about feelings of safety and confidence in the police in the Dyfed-Powys area.

PCC Dafydd Llywelyn says he wishes to understand the feelings of the people, in response to the publication of DCC Maggie Blyth’s Policing violence against women and girls: National framework for delivery.

The aim of the survey is to help identify specific locations within the force’s area where residents feel unsafe and what can be done to increase feelings of safety locally.

PCC Dafydd Llywelyn said: “It is important for me to understand feelings of safety within the Dyfed Powys area and for residents to highlight the areas in which they feel unsafe.

“As your PCC, I am an elected official charged with securing an effective and efficient policing area and ensuring that local policing meet the needs of our communities.”

Detective Superintendent Jayne Butler, added: “We would encourage members of the public to complete this survey and use this as an opportunity to share any relevant information with us. The Commissioner will then share this information with the Force to inform the policing response.”

PCC Llywelyn adds: “As I launch my new Police and Crime Plan which sets out the priorities for Dyfed-Powys Police for the next four years, I am keen to measure public confidence in policing by engaging wider and consulting regularly.

“I am determined to make some real improvements in this area. There might be some practical solutions for some areas, but I would like to identify creative ways to improve safety as well as the bigger cultural changes that are needed.

“I am grateful to everyone who feels able to share their thoughts and experiences with me via this survey. I do understand it’s not always easy, but it will help inform plans to keep our communities safe.”

The survey is open to everyone until January 12, 2022 and can be completed anonymously. To complete the survey online, visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/WL9V2PG