A WOMAN from Narberth has been fined for speeding.

Kerrie Ann Johns of the town’s Beechwood Place, was recorded as driving her BMW 520D Sport at 66mph along a stretch of road that was limited to 50.

The incident took place on the A478, Templeton on August 7. The means by which the speed was recorded was laser.

Forty-seven-year-old Johns was found guilty in absence under single justice procedure on December 15 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court.

She was fined £367 and had her driving licence endorsed with four points.

Johns will also pay a surcharge of £36 and costs of £90.

She has until January 12, 2022, to pay the outstanding debt.