Rail passengers are being urged to check before they travel on trains across the Christmas period with planned engineering works taking place throughout Wales.
Across south Wales, with Newport Council, a brand-new, fully accessible footbridge will be installed at Newport Railway Station on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, making travelling easier for passengers.
Furthermore, during the same two days, Network Rail and contractors will also be removing the Llanharan railway footbridge, adjacent to the A473.
Also, due to ongoing work to develop the South Wales Metro, buses will be replacing trains between Pontypridd and both Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare from Saturday, December 27 to Thursday, January 6.
This is due to a £750million transformation of the Core Valley Lines, part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through Welsh Government.
Finally, Great Western Railway services between London and south Wales will be altered between December 27 and 31 due to engineering work.
Services will divert between Newport and Swindon, extending journey times by approximately 25 minutes.
Away from south Wales, Network Rail is continuing work on a £30m refurbishment of Gwynedd’s Barmouth Viaduct, while the Cambrian Coast Line between Machynlleth and Pwllheli will continue to be closed until Wednesday, December 29, with replacement buses running.
This continues to services between Shrewsbury and Crewe, where buses will be replacing services on December 27 and 28.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.