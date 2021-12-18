A Pembrokeshire animal rescue centre is appealing for any kind of donations this Christmas period, with December being a busy month for intake, but not for adoptions.
With the festive period putting a strain on its resources, Greenacres Rescue is appealing for help from the people of west Wales to save as many animals as possible.
A spokesperson said about the animals: “Some of these are literally on death row.
“Christmas for many is a happy and joyful time but for some it’s a season of neglect and abandonment, please help us to help them.”
The centre is appealing for items to be donated, including:
- Cat and dog food, either tinned or pouches
- Fleece blankets or throws
- Wood-based cat litter
- Zoflora disinfectant
- Thick or thin bleach
Alternatively, money can be donated to Greenacres via
