A Pembrokeshire animal rescue centre is appealing for any kind of donations this Christmas period, with December being a busy month for intake, but not for adoptions.

With the festive period putting a strain on its resources, Greenacres Rescue is appealing for help from the people of west Wales to save as many animals as possible.

A spokesperson said about the animals: “Some of these are literally on death row.

“Christmas for many is a happy and joyful time but for some it’s a season of neglect and abandonment, please help us to help them.”

The centre is appealing for items to be donated, including:

  • Cat and dog food, either tinned or pouches
  • Fleece blankets or throws
  • Wood-based cat litter
  • Zoflora disinfectant
  • Thick or thin bleach

Alternatively, money can be donated to Greenacres via