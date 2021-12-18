Christmas Day wouldn't be complete without family fun over a board game.

From funny charade attempts to competitive table-flipping Monopoly losses, there's so much excitement to be had.

Not to mention that board games are great for families with a mix of ages and bring us closer after difficult times.

If you're coming together this Christmas, here's a selection of the best board games to try - featuring old favourites and new additions.

Dobble

You may look at this small tin full of cards and wonder how this game could possibly cause Christmas board game chaos?

But be warned, it's an addictive and competitive game which tests your speed, observation and reflexes.

There are five different ways to play - all made for groups of between 2 to 8 people.

The rules of Dobble see players compete with each other to find the matching symbol between one card and another.

You can find it via the Tesco website for £12 - or £10 with a clubcard.

Dobble is recommended for those aged three and above.

Dobble - Harry Potter edition

The Harry Potter edition of Dobble is not only a fantastic update of the original game but a great stocking filler.

Perfect for Harry Potter fans who love to play games, you will find cards covered in illustrations of Harry, Hermione and Ron, magical wands and creatures, the houses of Hogwarts and more.

You can buy the Dobble - Harry Potter edition set via the Zatu Games website for £10.49, now in the sale.

Trivial Pursuit Family Edition Game

A new take on the classic Trivial Pursuit game, you can challenge the whole family to a festive trivia battle and learn some cool facts.

The family edition of Trivial Pursuit is ideal for children aged 8-10 years.

The Trivial Pursuit Family Edition Game is currently in the Entertainer's board game sale - now £29.99.

Cluedo Lost in Vegas Game

For families with older children or groups of adults looking for board game fun, Cluedo has relaunched the classic game with the Lost in Vegas edition.

Clue: What Happened Last Night? Lost in Vegas asks you to work out what last night in Vegas - and you can't remember much from the night before.

Your friend Buddy is missing and you need to make sure that you find him before your flight home.

The Cluedo Lost in Vegas game - currently in the Entertainer sale for £16 - is recommended for ages 16 and over.

Monopoly - classic boardgame

While there's now Monopoly board spin-off's, you cannot beat the original Monopoly board game.

Pick up your top hat or Scottie dog and visit some of London's most famous streets.

Even better, there's no confusing rules to learn and everyone knows how to play.

The Entertainer is currently selling the original Monopoly boardgame for £19.20 as part of its board game sale.

The Chase Family Board Game

For trivia lovers, quiz your family's knowledge and take on The Chase in your living room.

Based on the iconic TV gameshow, this fun boardgame includes an electronic timer, money tokens, a game board, player pieces, and two stacks of question cards.

The Entertainer is selling the Chase Family Board Game for £19.20 in the sale.

You can also get the Tipping Point Electronic Family Game via the Entertainer website.

Deluxe Bingo Game

Bingo wins the hearts of players young and old - giving you the chance to announce 'Legs Eleven' and be the caller at home.

It's fun for all ages and a tried and tested family favourite.

You can get 40% off the Deluxe Bingo Game via The Entertainer website, now £15.