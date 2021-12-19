Booking.com has revealed its picks for a cosy getaway over Christmas and New Year.

The travel company has rounded up its top six staycation spots in the UK as it looks at its more than 28 million listings in over 153,000 destinations around the world.

Whether you want to whisk someone special away for a well-deserved break or you want to bring in the bells wearing your slippers this year, this list will keep you right.

This is Booking.com's top picks for a last-minute Christmas and New Year's getaway to help inspire your festive plans.

Top Booking.com Christmas and New Year getaways

Artist Residence Oxfordshire

Artist Residence Oxfordshire. Credit: Booking.com

You have more than earned a stay in the rustic and colourful hotel after a blur of a year.

Treat yourself to a getaway in one of the charming rooms, enjoy a drink in the pub and lounge in its dining room and large terrace garden.

You can keep cosy by its inglenook fireplaces or by the stylish log burners available in the Stable Suite and Barn Suite.

Book a stay via Booking.com.

The Bath Priory

The Bath Priory. Credit: Booking.com

With four acres of stunning acres to explore, a stay in this gorgeous country house might be exactly what need.

Escape the outside world and enjoy everything that this country home has to offer with delightful period features, a restaurant and lavish spa.

There is even an indoor heated swimming pool, sauna and steam pod to help ease you into 2022.

Book a stay via Booking.com.

Cliveden House

Cliveden House. Credit: Booking.com

You can live it up like nobility for a night in Cliveden house in this luxurious getaway.

Former home to several Dukes, this mansion has plenty of history to discover.

It has even hosted famous faces like Meghan Markle before she married Harry so it's good enough for royalty too!

Top off your stay in high society with a visit to the sauna or hot tub at Cluveden's spa.

Book a stay via Booking.com.

Pen-Y-Dyffryn Country Hotel

Pen-Y-Dyffryn Country Hotel. Credit: Booking.com

Treat yourself to a country escape this festive season with a stay at the Pen-Y-Dyffryn Country Hotel.

The former Georgian rectory is full of character and can be found in the Shropshire and Welsh border hills.

Curl up by the fire, relax with a book a board game from Pen-Y-Dyffryn’s own collection as you unwind from the stresses of the year.

Book a stay via Booking.com.

The Acorn Inn

The Acorn Inn. Credit: Booking.com

Run away to the Dorset hills for a last-minute and relaxing break from the buzz of 2021.

This unique inn is brimming with character with its rustic decor, wooden beams and flagstone floors.

De-stress by the fire, browse the bookshelves and lose yourself in the comforts of the Evershot countryside.

Book a stay via Booking.com

The Grove Narberth

The Gove Narbeth. Credit: Booking.com

The Grove Narberth is a charming country house that would make the perfect last-minute Christmas escape.

Enjoy the comforts of its spacious rooms, stunning gardens and the delights from its two restaurants.

Each room has an ornate fireplace and under-floor heating to keep you cosy as you retreat from the outside world.

Since its the festive season, guests are being greeted with some extra holiday treats including mulled wine and cakes on arrival as well as the particularly designed winter menu in the restaurants.

Book a stay via Booking.com.