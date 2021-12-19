If you're in the need of a last-minute Christmas gift, don't worry we've got you!

There are lots of toys available to buy before Christmas, from The Entertainer, Smyths and more.

Whether you are already preparing or you're more of a slapdash Christmas eve kind of person, we have got you covered.

We have put together a list of our favourite toys available to buy online and they have some amazing discounts too.

From Sylvanian Families to a LOL! Surprise doll, these gifts are set to delight your kids this Christmas.

The Entertainer

We love this Sylvanian Families: Country Tree School Play Set, which has 50 percent off and is now just £29.99.

In the Country Tree School, the teacher can help the student with their lessons, and at break time, the children can climb the tree on the balcony or use the telescope to spot planets in space!

This Barbie DreamHouse Playset is a real bargain with 35 percent off.

It has three floors and eight rooms to discover and a working elevator, all for £199.99.

The Paw Patrol Ultimate Rescue – Skye’s Ultimate Rescue Helicopter is now £29.99 and has realistic sound effects to help transport you into the air.

There are two pups included in this set, and room for six onboard.

L.O.L. Surprise! is a toy highlight for lots of children, and the Outrageous Millennial Girls - Uptown Girl Fashion Doll is now priced at £21.32.

Smyths

Symths has this LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box set with storage on sale for £34.99 and comes with 790 bricks in 33 different colours.

It also comes with two LEGO baseplates, a sturdy LEGO storage box and a pamphlet of building ideas.

This Thomas & Friends TrackMaster Mad Dash on Sodor train set is perfect for any child who loves to build their own track and watch the train go round.

It has £20 off and is now priced at £59.99.

Who doesn't love a classic game of Trivial Pursuit? This Family Edition is perfect for playing games over the festive period and is now just £21.99.

Early Learning Centre

Open up the Rosebud Doll's House from Early Learning Centre and let the adventures begin!

There are 10 accessories, eight pieces of furniture and two Rosebud dolls, all for £95.99.

This Sand and Water Table with Lid & Accessories is perfect for any child aged up to eight years old, and will bring the beach to your home!

Cook up a storm with the Retro Diner Kitchen, complete with a wooden microwave, fridge, chalkboard and sink for £84.99.

The Range

The Range has more wooden role-play sets on sale, including this Kitchen Play Set with a sink, cooking bench, cabinets, 5 pcs kitchen accessories and more at £77.30.

This push scooter is perfect for any child aged five and above and comes in black or pink. Buy it here for £83.60.

The Range also has this Pedal Go Kart for £52.99, suitable for kids aged 3-4.

Perfect for entertaining your kids over the festive period, the 5 Piece Giraffe Shooting Score Game will provide hours of fun.

Argos

Argos has loads of toys on offer ahead of Christmas including Barbie and LEGO.

This Barbie Pink Fiat 500 Car and Doll Playset is £30 down from £40 or if you're after a slightly more noisy toy, this Malibu Barbie Doll sings along to two original songs and costs £18.75 instead of £25!

For LEGO fans, why not add this LEGO NINJAGO Legacy Zane's Titan Mech Battle Toy to their collection for £44. It has posable legs and arms and a cockpit for ninja minifigures.

