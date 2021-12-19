HERE is a list of the people who appeared in court this past week.

Kerrie Ann Johns, 50, of the Beechwood Place, Narberth, was recorded as driving her BMW 520D Sport at 66mph along a stretch of road that was limited to 50. The incident took place on the A478, Templeton on August 7. Forty-seven-year-old Johns was found guilty in absence under single justice procedure on December 15 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court. She was fined £367 and had her driving record endorsed with four points. Johns will also pay a surcharge of £36 and costs of £90. She has until January 12, 2022, to pay the outstanding debt

Martin Crout, 24, of Cleddau Avenue, Neyland, is alleged to have ridden a battery powered bicycle along the town's high street without a licence or a policy of insurance. The alleged offence took place on August 7. The case was adjourned at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on December 15 after the court wanted clarification of 24-year-old Crout's plea, which was originally sent in via a letter from his mother. The case was adjourned and will be reopened at the court on January 12.

Paul Michael Lloyd, 33, of Haverfordwest Road, Letterston, was fined for speeding after exceeding the 60mph speed limit along the A40 by the Nantyci Showground. Lloyd was lasered going at 73mph in his Ford Transit. He was found guilty under the single justice procedure on November 1. Lloyd was sentenced at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on December 15. He was fined £76 and his licence was endorsed with three points. He will also pay a surcharge of £34 and costs of £110. Lloyd has until January 12 to pay the outstanding debt.

Dean Robert Harrison, 42, of Glanafon Gardens, Haverfordwest, is alleged to have failed to attend unpaid work on October 11 and October 25. It was in relation to a community order made at Haverfordwest Magistrates on June 24. The case was adjourned at the town’s magistrates on December 13 to be heard on December 20 where a plea will be submitted.

Dion Morgan, 23, from Three Meadows, Haverfordwest, made an application to amend the requirements of a community order originally set at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court in November 2020. The application was made December 13, 2021 applying for the revocation of unpaid work requirements on the grounds they were unworkable. This was granted.

Leigh Pettit, 22, from Jury Lane, Haverfordwest, was fined £200 by Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on December 13 for failure to comply with the requirements of a post-custodial supervision. Pettit failed to meet with supervision requirements following release from prison, in that he failed to attend appointments with his supervisor on October 7, and November 5, 12 and 19. Pettit admitted the breach. He was ordered to pay costs of £60. Pettit will pay the outstanding debt at a rate of £12 per fortnight commencing January 31, 2022.

James Macleod, 29, of Freemans View, Haverfordwest, was fined £120 by Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on December 13 for failure to comply with the requirements of a community order made by the town’s court on April 7 in that he failed to attend appointments on September 9, 16 and October 21. Macleod admitted the breach and was made to pay costs of £60. He has until January 10, 2022 to pay the outstanding debt.