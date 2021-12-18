A window display competition has been won by a business on Milford Waterfront, with mayor of Milford Haven, Cllr Kathy Gray, choosing the victors.
Visit Milford Haven co-ordinated the 2021 competition, which includes all businesses in the Milford Haven area. This year, the winner was Image By Vanessa on Milford Waterfront.
Cllr Gray judged the festive displays, and selected the winner after being invited to be sole judge by Visit Milford Haven.
Cllr Gray said: “I was looking for the ‘wow factor’ and when we got to Image by Vanessa I said, ’that’s it!’
“There were some fantastic displays throughout the town, so a big thank you to everyone who made the effort. I would love to see more businesses getting involved in next year’s competition to make it even bigger and better.”
For winning, Image By Vanessa won a prize package which included a shield and Trwffls, a radio advertising package, tickets to Cinderella at the Torch Theatre and a bottle of champagne.
Vanessa Hackett said on her victory: “We pride ourselves on our annual display, which we do for the community, giving something back for everyone to enjoy. We’re so pleased that Cllr Kathy Gray chose our windows this year and that they bring so much enjoyment to everyone.”
