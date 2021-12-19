A west Wales police officer with a miracle spray helped save the life of an overdose victim in an intoxicated state.
PC Gareth Rees was one of several officers carrying nasal spray Nyxoid in a trial which was launched on Wednesday, December 1.
This came incredibly useful when he was called to a man shouting for help on the floor in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire late at night earlier this month.
PC Rees saw the man was unconscious with breathing laboured, and administered the spray.
“Within five to ten seconds he was conscious,” said PC Rees.
“It’s quite amazing how it works so quickly, it definitely made a difference for this man.”
The man involved has been positively dealt with, and referred to Dyfed Drug and Alcohol Service (DDAS).
The trial for officers to carry Nyxoid is operating in Llanelli, Aberystwyth, Pembroke Dock and Llandrindod Wells for six months, with the ambition of reducing deaths from drug overdoses.
Chief Inspector Christina Fraser, who is leading the pilot, said: “It is really heartening to see the use of Nyxoid making a difference in saving peoples’ lives.
“I am extremely proud of those officers who have put themselves forward to be trained in the use of and carry Nyxoid.”
