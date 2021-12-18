HAVERFORDWEST is about to serve up a culinary storm with tastes inspired by the far flung corners of Asia.

'Noods' is the newest takeaway to open in the county town and is offering something different with fresh ingredients inspired by the far flung corners of the world in 'Pan-Asian street food'. Influences include cuisines from countries such as Japan.

Partners Shane Imbrey, 28, and Adam Edgerley, 33, are planning to wow the taste buds if the people of Haverfordwest with fresh food prepared 5pm to 10pm thoughout the week.

Western Telegraph: Shane, left, and Adam who run Haverfordwest's new Pan-Asian takeaway NoodsShane, left, and Adam who run Haverfordwest's new Pan-Asian takeaway Noods

Western Telegraph: Some of the tasty dishes on offer at NoodsSome of the tasty dishes on offer at Noods

Western Telegraph: The wok range that is going to serve up tasty dishes influenced by cuisines such as JapaneseThe wok range that is going to serve up tasty dishes influenced by cuisines such as Japanese

Chef Shane, from London, said he hopes the new takeaway will provide people with a little bit of joy.

"The last couple of years have been a bit rocky," said Shane. "It's nice to have something positive to focus on. We didn't think this would be possible 18 months ago but I am glad we are here finally."

*Noods Youtube video by RTBaileyMedia

Business partner Adam, from Haverfordwest, said despite everything going on, the boys could not pass up this opportunity. 

"It's a town where a lot of people come to work," said Adam. "It has nightlife and things going on in the evenings, it's central, it just all made sense."