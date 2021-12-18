HAVERFORDWEST is about to serve up a culinary storm with tastes inspired by the far flung corners of Asia.
'Noods' is the newest takeaway to open in the county town and is offering something different with fresh ingredients inspired by the far flung corners of the world in 'Pan-Asian street food'. Influences include cuisines from countries such as Japan.
Partners Shane Imbrey, 28, and Adam Edgerley, 33, are planning to wow the taste buds if the people of Haverfordwest with fresh food prepared 5pm to 10pm thoughout the week.
Chef Shane, from London, said he hopes the new takeaway will provide people with a little bit of joy.
"The last couple of years have been a bit rocky," said Shane. "It's nice to have something positive to focus on. We didn't think this would be possible 18 months ago but I am glad we are here finally."
*Noods Youtube video by RTBaileyMedia
Business partner Adam, from Haverfordwest, said despite everything going on, the boys could not pass up this opportunity.
"It's a town where a lot of people come to work," said Adam. "It has nightlife and things going on in the evenings, it's central, it just all made sense."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.