THE 50th anniversary Tenby Boxing Day Swim will still be taking to the water this year, its organisers have confirmed.

A scaled-down version of the legendary event has been in the pipeline for several weeks in response to the Covid pandemic.

To minimise contact, there will be no medal presentation, hot soup, beach bonfire bonfire or bucket collection , and the brave bathers will be spaced out across the beach before taking the plunge.

Swim chairman Chris Osborne said: “After Welsh Government’s announcements over the last 24 hours, we consider it is still appropriate to proceed with this year’s, simplified, Tenby Boxing Day Swim.

“We have a Covid risk assessment, providing a framework to help us run the event safely and, of course, if people are unhappy with either entering the swim or spectating, then they will not be participating.

“To those that will be, see you on the North Beach or overlooking it from the many gardens, terraces and clifftops that make up its spectacular amphitheatre.”

To help the event raise money for Tenby RNLI, Tenby Memory Café and the Dai Rees Foundation, swimmers are asked to pay a donation entry fee of £10 or more via TenbyBoxingDaySwim.co.uk/buy-tickets.

This will entitle them to a commemorative certificate delivered in the new year. The donation link is open until December 31.

Festive music from DJ Steve Briers will sounding on the beach from around 10:30am, with the swimmers entering the sea at 11:30am. Fancy dress on a Golden theme is welcome.

The event is being sponsored by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, Outer Reef, Harbour Wealth Management, Princes Gate Spring Water and N.D. Toy & Partners.

See www.TenbyBoxingDaySwim.co.uk and Tenby Boxing Day Swim on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.