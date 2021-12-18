WHY are my family putting their lives at risk because the council don’t want to spend money?

That’s the question being asked by Jacqui Law. In order to get to her house people often cross the ford which swept a woman’s car into the river with her trapped inside.

Nicola Merriman, from Ludchurch, almost drowned last week when her car was completely submerged in river in St Clears and she was trapped in the cabin.

She had a lucky escape when local hero Dion Burke managed to get to the car and smash the windshield open to allow Nicola a gap where she could breath.

Jacqui, 54, owner of business Extremus Dog Training, is furious that nothing has been done to make the ford safe despite incidents similar to the events last week happening in the past.

“Two years ago me and my husband Darren had to pull two people out the river,” said Jacqui. “We have been fighting since then. The authorities know about this.

“My partner and son have risked their lives. People are risking their lives. My family should not be putting their lives in danger because the council do not want to spend money on barriers.”

Jacqui said Nicola was meant to be here after surviving what happened.

"It was really horrific,” said Jacqui. “I cannot even put into words – I was watching someone I know and have a relationship with drown.

“I was trying to keep her calm. I could tell by her voice the water was getting higher and higher. There was just one solitary rock. Dion was hammering away at the window.

"Nicola had gone quiet, Dion grabbed her hair, pulled her up so her head was out the water and she just started coughing up water.”

Nicola's car was completely submerged in the ford

Jacqui Law is furious nothing has been done to make the ford safe

Nicola Merriman, 44, had a close call

Carmarthenshire County Council – the authority within which the ford is located – released a statement advising people to be wary when crossing fords, but didn’t say anything about any specific safety measures being put in place.

Carmarthenshire County Council Cabinet member for environment, Cllr Hazel Evans said: “We are pleased to hear that the lady is recovering.

“While there is clear warning signage on the approaches to the ford motorists need to take care when driving through them, particularly after periods of heavy rain and during the winter months when river levels are likely to be higher.

“If motorists are in any doubt then an alternative route should be taken.”

Police confirmed the incident which took place on Sunday, December 12.

Police said: “We were called to a report of a woman trapped in a car in a ford through the Afon Dewi Fawr in St Clears.

“Officers attended along with colleagues from Coastguard, Fire service and Ambulance.

“The woman was rescued from the vehicle and taken to hospital.”