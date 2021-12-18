AN inquest found a man died in hospital a week after suffering an unwitnessed fall at home.
Kenneth Desmond Williams, of Highfield Park, Narberth, died of a hematoma from a fall at his residence.
Mr Williams also suffered from aspiration pneumonia while in hospital but this was not deemed the cause of death.
Ninety-five-year-old Williams was born in Haverfordwest, January 25, 1930. He attended Hill Lane Grammar School before training as an electrician.
In 1953 Mr Williams married and moved to Narberth where he had three children.
It was noted that in his life Mr Williams was a keen craftsman who made exceptional furniture in his spare time.
He was a survivor of bowl cancer which spread to the bladder.
After his fall Mr Williams seemed quite forgetful and said he did not feel right. Tests carried out showed he had a head injury which deteriorated over a week.
He passed away on the morning of July 17.
Acting senior coroner for Pembrokeshire Paul Bennett said: “Sadly this is one of those cases where Mr Williams is going about his normal day to day activities, sustains a fall at home, went to hospital and died because of his injuries.
“He died from consequences of an unwitnessed fall at his home. Can I extend to Mr Williams’ family my belated condolences."
