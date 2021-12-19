THE police investigation into the death of 18-year-old Lily Sullivan in Pembroke in the early hours of Friday morning, December 17, is continuing today.

The area around Mill Pond has been cordoned off while a thorough search is being made and the public may also see an increased police presence in the town as enquiries continue.

Officers working on the investigation are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed Lily, pictured in what she was wearing last night while out with friends, in the Main Street area from 7.30pm on Thursday, December 16, and in the Mill Pond area from around 2am, Friday morning, December 17.

Officers would especially like to speak to three people who were seen walking with a dog through the alleyway adjacent to Zero’s Barber shop at 2.40am, Friday morning, as they may have information which could help piece together Lily’s movements. The dog is described as being of a medium size and was wearing some kind of dog coat.

Detective Supt Paul Jones said: “I would like to thank the witnesses who have already contacted police. It is important that we know where Lily went during the evening and I urge anyone who was in the area and may have seen Lily to come forward.”

Lily’s family is being supported by specialist officers and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

A 31-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody after a further 36 hours was granted by Magistrates to question him.