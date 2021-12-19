THINGS are looking perilous for Haverfordwest AFC as the Bluebirds succumbed to another defeat in the Cymru Premier losing 1-0 at Connah's Quay Nomads on Saturday.
Although the Bluebirds put up a good fight and only lost by a solitary goal the defeat keeps them embroiled in a relegation battle, sitting second from bottom, one point from safety, without a win since October and two crucial games against fellow strugglers Aberystwyth Town coming up.
The game at Desside Stadium was decided by a second half goal by Nomad's midfielder Paulo Mendes.
Haverfordwest's injury problems, which have blighted the club all season, further compiled.
Defender Alaric Jones came off within eight minutes for Kurtis Rees. Ten minutes later Mason Jones-Thomas came off for out of form striker Alhagi Touray-Sisay, and ten minutes bfore the end substitute Rees had to come off for Iori Humphreys - still very much in his development.
Haverfordwest was once again managed by interim team, player Jazz Richards and former captain Sean Pemberton after Wayne Jones left the club.
The goal that broke the deadlock came in the second half with Mendes finish low from six yards after Richards allowed Declan Poole to get the cross in.
Haverfordwest's next match is scheduled for Boxing Day, a crucial Cymru Premier encounter against Aberystwyth Town up at Park Avenue.
