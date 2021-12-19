A public vote has meant that Rose and Giovanni have been crowned the winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 after wowing the judges and viewers with their impressive final dance routines.

For weeks Strictly has entertained the nation with today (December 18) marking the final of the 2021 series.

From romantic Rumbas to quirky Charlestons, we can't believe how fast this season has gone and how incredible all of the Strictly stars have been.

Celebrities have joined their professional dance partners in a bid to win the series and of course the glitterball trophy.

Last weekend, the BBC show saw four couples compete for their place in the live final with three couples making it through.

Thirteen weeks, two couples, one incredible #Strictly Grand Final!



See you at 7.13pm*



*yes it is a very specific time pic.twitter.com/1mLz9JHgOW — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 18, 2021

Rhys and Nancy were sadly voted off after finding themselves in the dance-off against John and Johannes during Sunday's results show.

Earlier this week AJ and Kai had to withdraw from the final due to an injury that AJ picked up.

This meant the show on Saturday saw just two couples, Rose and Giovanni and John and Johannes, compete for the glitterball trophy in the final.

Happy #Strictly Final Day everyone! Time for our two couples to celebrate how far they have come. 🎈



See you tonight 7.13pm @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/JGe8x7lipd — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 18, 2021

Who won Strictly Come Dancing 2021?





In an emotional episode, the finalists battled it out on Saturday December 18 but there could only be one winning pair.

The winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 are Rose and Giovanni.

Viewers react to Rose and Giovanni being crowned winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2021

Viewers took to social media to react to the moment Rose and Giovanni were crowned winners of the series.

One viewer tweeted: "Massive congratulations to them!!"

While another took to Twitter and said: "Very well deserved! Not only a beautiful dancer but a beautiful person"

Both couples were amazing - would’ve been happy either way. Congratulations to Rose and Giovanni 😍 — lexheath (@lexheath) December 18, 2021

A third tweeted: "Both couples were amazing - would've been happy either way. Congratulations to Rose and Giovanni"

When is the Strictly Christmas Special?





Although the show has now ended, it isn’t the last we’ll see of it since the Christmas Special isn’t too far away.

The BBC has already confirmed a star-studded lineup as well as new set of festive routines to take place on Christmas Day.

It will air at 5.10pm on Saturday December 25 on BBC One.

You can read all about who will be appearing on the Christmas Day show and what they will be dancing in our rundown.