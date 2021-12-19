THE family of Lily Sullivan, whose body was tragically found in Pembroke on Friday night have paid tribute saying their daughter will be deeply missed.

Police released a statement on Friday afternoon, December 17, saying a man had been arrested in connection with a body found at Pembroke Mill Pond shortly after 4am.

The identity of the body was revealed on Friday evening and police appealed for witnesses, particularly wanting to speak to three people who they think were in the area at the time of the incident.

They have now spoken to these people but continue to appeal for witnesses.

Lily's family thanked everyone for their support in these dark times.

The family released a statement saying: “Lily was a kind and caring daughter who will be deeply missed by everyone. The family are very thankful to all of Lily’s friends for their support.”

The police investigation into the death of 18-year-old Lily is continuing today, December 19.

The search around Mill Pond has now concluded and the cordons have been remove.

Det Supt Paul Jones thanked the community for thier co-operation.

Det Supt Jones said: “I would like to thank everyone who has contacted police with information, which is helping us build a picture of what happened to Lily.

"I would also like to thank the community for their support as the investigation continues.”

Lily’s family is being supported by specialist officers and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

A 31-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody after a further 36 hours was granted by Magistrates to question him.

Police continue to appeal for anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation to get in touch through the dedicated Public Portal

You can also contact police by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Quote reference: DP-20211217-041.