A popular festive sea swim has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

St Davids Penknife Club has cancelled its popular New Year’s Day swim as the Omicron variant of coronavirus continues to take hold.

It was planned that the 19th annual event to start the new year with a splash would take place on Whitesands beach at midday on New Year’s Day.

However, yesterday, Sunday, December 19, the club announced that it was having to cancel the swim for the second year running.

“In light of the rising cases of the Omicron variant and on the back of the advice from the Welsh Government about avoiding large gatherings we have sadly taken the responsible course of action to cancel this event,” said a spokesperson for the club. “We hope to run it at a safer time.

This year’s swim was due to raise money for Porthmawr Surf Lifesaving Club, local charities and the St Davids Lifeboat crew fund, with swimmers making a minimum £5 donation to register and receiving a free wristband.

There was due to be cawl and live music following the swim at St Davids RFC.

The Whitesands dip has snowballed in popularity with 350 swimmers braving the waves at the last event in 2019.

With the popularity of cold-water swimming increasing during lockdown it was thought that this year’s swim would attract even more.

The swim was originally organised to raise money for Porthmawr Surf Life Saving Club.

Over the years the fundraising has expanded with £32,000 being raised over 18 years and money going to several other local causes including Shalom House and St Davids RNLI.

In a collaborative approach, the lifesaving club also provides volunteers to man the beaches during and provides the safety cover required to run this event.

St Davids RNLI Lifeboat is also on hand; over those years the crew has held its first training session of the year to coincide with the swim.

For more information on St Davids Penknife club, which runs events to raise money for local charities, see penknifeclub.co.uk or the St Davids Penknife Club Facebook page.