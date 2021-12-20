A Pembroke Dock man died after taking a fatal amount of prescription and non-prescription drugs, an inquest heard last Thursday, December 16.

Pembrokeshire coroner, Paul Bennet, heard that on March 28 this year, 21-year-old Jaden Elliott was released from hospital and requested to stay with a friend in Monkton.

Mr Elliott went to his friend’s home; the inquest heard that he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol but did not seem unwell.

He went to the shops at around 9.15pm and returned a short time later. He had taken tablets and drunk wine before going to sleep on the sofa.

His friend said that she could hear him snoring at 4am the next morning. When she came downstairs at 10.45am she initially thought he was still sleeping, but when she approached him she could see that he was not alive.

She dialled 999 and paramedics arrived but unfortunately their attempts to revive Mr Elliott were unsuccessful.

A post-mortem report by Dr John Murphy stated that the levels of drugs in Mr Elliott’s system would, in his opinion, have contributed to the depression of the central nervous system.

He concluded that the death was due to central nervous system depression and the use of Flubromazolam and other depressant drugs.

Pembrokeshire coroner, Paul Bennett, said that, although there was a quantity of both prescription and non-prescription medication in Mr Elliot’s system, he was not satisfied that that there was an intention by him to take his own life.

He returned a conclusion of drug-related death, saying that this was in no way a judgement into Mr Elliot’s way of life, or to how he lived his life prior to his death.

“I am going to record that Jaden died as a consequence of a drug-related set of circumstances,” he said.

He concluded that the death was caused by the combined toxic effects of Flubromazolam and other depressant medication.

Mr Bennet extended his condolences to Mr Elliott’s family saying how very sorry he was that Jaden should find himself in these circumstances.